MARION, N.C. – Crews are battling a large warehouse fire Wednesday morning.

McDowell County Emergency Management said the fire is on Virginia Road in Marion at the Chamad Warehouse.

Crews from multiple counties are battling the warehouse fire and in the interest of firefighter safety, power connections near the warehouse have been disconnected until the fire is under control.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

There is no information at this time on possible injuries.