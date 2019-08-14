Actor Leslie David Baker to make appearance at Norfolk Tides’ ‘The Office Night’ on August 30

NORFOLK, Va. – Did we stutter!?

The Norfolk Tides announced Wednesday that actor Leslie David Baker, known for playing Stanley Hudson on the hit comedy “The Office,” will make an appearance at Harbor Park on Friday, August 30.

The Tides will celebrate all things “The Office” that night. The first pitch against Charlotte is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative “Office”-themed crossword puzzle, and a special “The Works” pretzel will be sold on the concourse that evening – because as Stanley knows, everything is better on Pretzel Day.

Fans will have three different options to meet the pretzel-loving salesman on the concourse:

Fans can pay $10 to get their photo taken with Baker on the Harbor Park concourse. These photo vouchers will be available on August 30, but the concourse is expected to be very busy that evening, so fans are encouraged to order in advance. Fans can save time on game day by ordering a photo voucher ticket package for $23 ($13 for a box seat, $10 for the photo voucher). Order your photo voucher tickets here , using the special code STANLEY.

The Tides are offering a Pretzel Day Package for $38, which includes the cost of a box seat ticket for that night’s game. This package will be limited to 30 people and will move fans into an Express Line to get their photos taken with Baker. Pretzel Day Packages also include a voucher for a free regular pretzel that can be redeemed during that night’s game. Order your Pretzel Day Package tickets here , using the special code PRETZEL.

There will be a special VIP Party Planning Committee event from 5-6 pm in the suite level of Harbor Park. This 50-person exclusive event will include a box seat ticket, all-you-can-eat food in the suite area from 5-6 p.m. (which will include plenty of meatballs) and photo and autograph opportunities with Baker for $75. Baker will meet and greet these VIP guests from 5-6 p.m., while the suite will be available for Party Planning Committee guests to enjoy throughout the remainder of the evening. Party Planning Committee guests can also sit in their box seats throughout the game if they choose to do so. Order your Party Planning Committee tickets here , using the special code PARTY.

Tickets ordered online in advance will be available for pickup at the will call window at Harbor Park, which is located at the home plate entrance of the stadium.

Photo Voucher tickets can also be purchased in person at Harbor Park over the phone by calling (757) 622-2222, Ext. 101 or 122.

The VIP Package and Pretzel Day Package must be purchased online.