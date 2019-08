Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Melanoma is the most serious and life-threatening type of skin cancer. It is almost always treatable when caught early, but if it metastasizes, or spreads to other parts of the body, it becomes difficult to treat.

Oncologist Adil Daud and a melanoma patient, Colleen, share the results of a landmark study that is promising better treatment options for patients with advanced melanoma.

