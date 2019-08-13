York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office trying to identify larceny suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office need help in identifying a larceny suspect.

On August 9, around 2 a.m., a larceny from vehicle occurred in the 500 block of Musket Drive.

The suspect was caught on a security camera attempting to gain entry into other vehicles on the same street.

If you can help identify this person please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757)-890-4999 or Crime Line and refer to report #1903233.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.