Virginia Beach woman throws huge baby showers for single moms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - When you step into Lorraine Sellars' beautiful Virginia Beach home, you don’t get far before you notice lots of baby stuff: toys, walkers, cribs, high chairs - all for a good reason.

A few years ago, Lorraine started holding baby showers for single moms.

“I was a single mom when I as 23, and I felt like I wanted to give back to other single moms," she explained.

Lorraine got a college degree while pregnant with her first and now she has five grown children! She now feels it's her calling to help single moms in Hampton Roads by holding showers on the Peninsula and Southside.

“The best way I thought to do that was to help them because I understood how they felt being alone and feeling like nobody loved them."

Now there are moms out there who are feeling the love and support like Artenser Parker.

“Sometimes when you’re a first time mom, you just don’t know what to do,” Parker explained. “She opened her arms, she opened her home, and she invited my child in so she has definitely been a lifeline for me and my family.”

Caring for these new mothers is something that seems to come very natural for Lorraine.

“She has a big heart of love and never asks for anything., says her good friend Josephine Cherry. “If she needed anything we wouldn’t know because she’s always so happy always praying for others giving to others.”

So with the help of her family and friends, News 3 surprised her with a People Taking Action award, plus a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

If you would like to donate to Lorraine's next Statewide Baby Shower call (757)-403-4779. She welcomes baby items as well as cash donations.

