VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a child they say has run away from home.

12-year-old Anginell Gilliam was last seen late Monday evening.

Police say she may be wearing white pants and black and white shoes.

Call the Virginia Beach Police Department at (757)-385-5000 if you have information that could help locate Gilliam.

There are no further details at this time.

