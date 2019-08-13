× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*TODAY IS A FIRST WARNING ACTION DAY*

Heat, humidity, and severe storms… More heat and humidity today. Highs will climb to the low 90s this afternoon, but it will feel more like 100. We will see partly cloudy skies during the day with a few showers possible. More showers and storms will move in this afternoon through this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. “Level 2” threat for all of eastern VA and eastern NC (“Level 3” threat for central VA). Our biggest threats will be strong winds and heavy downpours, but hail and even isolated tornadoes are possible.

Showers and storms will continue through midweek as the cold front lingers near the coast. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. It will still be hot and humid on Wednesday with highs near 90 and a heat index near 100. Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s on Thursday, but it will still be humid.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: SW/N/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 13th

1955 Hurricane Connie – Affected Central, Southeastern Virginia

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.