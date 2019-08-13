Toasting Tuesday with Riondo Prosecco Spago Nero on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Today on Coast Live’s Toasting Tuesday, we’re raising a glass to National Prosecco Day! August 13 is a day to take a “secco” to enjoy the sparking days of summer.

There are three classifications of Prosecco: Spumanti- full-sparking, Frizzante- semi-sparkling, and Tranquillo- or still. Prosecco is made mostly from the Glera grape, also known as Prosecco, and primarily grown in the Veneto region of Italy.

Today, we're drinking Riondo Prosecco Spago Nero which has notes of golden apple, pear and acacia blossoms. It's also very affordable, selling for about $10-14. Prosecco is an easy-drinking wine, great by itself or with light dishes like seafood.

Don't forget to post your pics at #NationalProseccoDay! Salute!