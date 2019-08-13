Teen killed in Pasquotank Co. crash

PASQUOTANK, Co.,  N.C. – Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a teenager Monday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m., on Berea Church Road.

Officials said a silver Dodge Pick-Up Truck ran off the road. The driver tried to over-correct and hit a tree. The vehicle ended up in a swamp and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Logan Grubb.

The crash is still under investigation.

