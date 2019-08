SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., police got a call about the crash in the 500 block of Kilby Shores Drive in the Kilby Shores neighborhood.

Police said the adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released once next of kin is notified.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

