Recruiting, engaging and retaining Millennials and Generation Z on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For the first time in history, there are five generations working together at the same time. While this promotes workplace diversity and encourages growth, it also presents a few challenges. Latesha Byrd, CEO of Byrd Career Consulting, joins us to discuss these challenges that may arise and explains how companies can create a positive work environment for everyone.

Learn more at the upcoming Lunch & Learn event presented by WTKR on September 12th from noon - 2:00 p.m. at Westin Town Center in Virginia Beach. RSVP today by emailing rsvp@wtkr.com or calling (757) 446-1304

