Portsmouth Police investigate armed robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating a 7-Eleven robbery that happened Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., dispatch got a 9-1-1 call about a commercial robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 3900 block of Victory Blvd.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a handgun, entered the business, displayed the gun and demanded money.

The suspect took money and fled in the passenger seat of a sports utility vehicle, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-thirties, approximately six feet tall, wearing a black and white hat, black shirt, khaki shorts and black and white shoes.

Investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips via the P3 Tips app if you have any information.

