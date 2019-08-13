Portsmouth detectives searching for 16-year-old runaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teenage girl.

Detectives say 16-year-old Kaylana Stewart was last seen in the 200 block of Jacquelyn Dr., on Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. No one has seen or heard from Stewart since.

Detectives are concerned for Stewart’s well-being because she requires medication that she does not have with her.

Steward is a black female who is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs 210 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and black and silver flipflops.

If you have seen 16-year-old Kaylana Stewart or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).