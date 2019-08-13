One child located, Amber Alert issued for second in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are looking for a missing toddler out of Charlotte.

Officials said the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for 3-year-old Dior Muhammad.

Dior Muhammad is approximately 3 feet 0 inches tall, weighing 32 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen in black pants and a gray shirt. There has not been a photo released of her at this time.

Allegedly, there are two abductors, Edward Silk Garner Sr., and Edward Silk Garner Jr.

Edward Silk Garner Sr., is described as a 35-year-old black, male, six feet one inches tall. He has brown, short cut hair, brown eyes and a beard with a goatee.

Edward Silk Garner Jr., is described an 18-year-old black, male, five feet eight inches tall with short, brown hair and brown eyes. Officials believe he was in the car with his father.

They may be traveling in a white 2000 Mercedes Benz with North Carolina plates HCV-1629.

One child was located Monday night around 11 p.m., in the Raleigh area but Dior is still missing.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police originally tweeted about a homicide after a woman was found dead at a crime scene and then followed up with information on the abduction but it is not clear at this time exactly what the connection is.

There is no further information available at this time.