Norfolk teenage golfer to compete in internationally televised tournament at Pebble Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (YMCA Communications) – The First Tee and PGA TOUR Champions announced in July that Justin Green will represent the First Tee of Hampton Roads when he competes in the 2019 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee, an official PGA TOUR Champions event to be contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California, September 24-29. The 16th annual event, which is hosted by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, will be televised internationally on the Golf Channel.

The PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee is the only event of its kind where 78 First Tee teenagers from across the country are paired up with 78 PGA TOUR Champions players and 156 amateurs during an official PGA TOUR Champions tournament. Green will compete for the Pro-Junior Team title. He will join 77 other participants from First Tee chapters across the country. Participants were selected by a national panel of judges based on their understanding and application of the values and life skills learned through First Tee’s programs, as well as their playing ability.

The full junior field was revealed live on Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive” today, including a video of World Golf Hall of Fame Member Jack Nicklaus surprising one of the First Tee participants. Other surprises by PGA TOUR players and Golf Channel hosts had been recorded over the last month and aired today as part of the PURE Insurance Championship announcement.

This year’s field of professionals will include World Golf Hall of Fame Members Bernhard Langer, Mark O’Meara, Vijay Singh and Retief Goosen, as well as defending champion and recent KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship winner Ken Tanigawa. Clint Eastwood serves as chairman of the PURE Insurance Championship.

Play will be conducted on Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course on Friday and Saturday, with the final round contested solely at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Sunday, where 23 First Tee juniors will compete based on their 36-hole performance. The tournament will crown one male and one female First Tee Junior Champion on Sunday.

“We are proud to continue our involvement with this prestigious event and help support the great work of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and First Tee,” said Katherine Frattarola, Chief Marketing Officer of the PURE Group of Insurance Companies. “The impact this event has on the incredible young men and women from the First Tee makes this sponsorship tremendously rewarding for our entire team.”

Justin Green is 16 years old and a rising Junior at Norfolk Academy in Norfolk, Virginia. He aspires to attend college and study economics and law and would love to play collegiate golf if the opportunity presents itself. Justin isn’t sure where he wants to go just yet but is receiving some interest from various schools and is excited about the future!

“Since the age of ten, it has been a dream of mine to play with the PGA Tour Champions at Pebble Beach. This coming September, my dream will become a reality. I am grateful for The First Tee of Hampton Roads for helping me fulfill this achievement by making me a better golfer, but most importantly, a better person from the life skill classes taught at The First Tee. I can’t wait to represent The First Tee of Hampton Roads at the Pure Insurance Championship! I am preparing extremely hard this summer to take my “A” golfing game to Pebble Beach.” – Justin Green

“It is an incredible honor to have Justin represent our chapter at the Pure Insurance Championship. Justin embodies what it means to be a First Tee participant…he demonstrates leadership and integrity on site at our learning center and while playing golf. Justin’s passion for the game and the values learned while participating in The First Tee make him an excellent role model for all young people aspiring to play in the amazing event at Pebble.” – Nancy Moore, Executive Director

Nearly 1,000 teens from The First Tee have played in the PURE Insurance Championship, experiencing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet, play and be mentored by PGA TOUR Champions players and amateurs in the field.

The First Tee is a youth development organization dedicated to helping young people build character through the game of golf. The First Tee of Hampton Roads is one of 150 chapters around the world introducing the sport of golf and First Tee’s Core Values to kids, positively impacting their lives. Serving the community since 1999 and celebrating our 20th Anniversary this year, we’ve served hundreds of thousands of kids who have been impacted through the First Tee’s programs.

About The First Tee of Hampton Roads

The mission of The First Tee of Hampton Roads is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy living choices through the game of golf. Comprised of multiple location, our 55-acre Virginia Beach facility is our main program location and includes a nine-hole course, driving range, putting green, short-game practice area and Learning Center/Clubhouse. We also operate programs on the Eastern Shore, in Norfolk, In Suffolk, Moyock and in Franklin. The First Tee of Hampton Roads is a location of the YMCA of South Hampton

Roads.

About The YMCA of South Hampton Roads

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is a nonprofit, community-based health and human services organization that serves over 250,000 children and families throughout Coastal Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina. More than 30% of those families receive financial assistance through the Open Doors program, whose funding is made available by the generosity of donors, helping them achieve their full potential in spirit, mind and body. The Y’s doors are open to people of all ages, backgrounds, abilities and incomes.

