Norfolk airport announces nonstop flights to Florida

NORFOLK, Va. – Allegiant Air has announced the addition of new seasonal nonstop air service from Norfolk International Airport to Punta Gorda, Ft. Myers, Florida.

Every Thursday and Sunday, between November 14, 2019 and April 12, 2020, Allegiant is going to offer flights to Punta Gorda/Ft. Myers, Florida.

The aircraft used for these flights are Airbus A319 and A320.

Punta Gorda, Ft. Myers is one of Allegiant Air’s major gateways to southwestern Florida providing convenient access to Ft. Myers, Cape Coral, Sanibel Island, Captiva, Naples and Marco Island.

The seasonality of the service matches the traveler surge to the area by winter-weary vacationers.

Robert S. Bowen, Norfolk Airport Authority executive director states, “Allegiant Air’s expansion of service at ORF is a sign of confidence in the Norfolk market which has seen a 33% growth in passengers in the last 4 years and is on a path toward one of the best years in our history in 2019.”

