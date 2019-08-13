Motorcyclist killed in York County crash after drivers stop for emergency vehicle

YORK Co., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., a four vehicle crash in York County caused the death of 66-year-old Gordon Mark Buttles. The crash happened at the intersection of northbound Route 17 and Lakeside Drive.

Police said a 2014 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound Route 17 when the driver stopped at a green light to allow passage for an emergency vehicle, a Sheriff’s Department vehicle with emergency lights activated.

Buttles failed to stop and was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson. He struck the Sonata from behind, ejecting the driver.

During this time the driver of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was able to stop behind Buttles but was struck in the rear by a 2015 Ford F150, police said. The force of the impact, pushed the Elantra onto Buttles, pushing and pinning him under the Sonata.

Police said Buttles was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

