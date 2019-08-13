Man seriously injured after tractor trailer crash in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – State police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a tractor trailer crash.

Around 8:16 p.m., the driver of a 2000 Ford F-250, was attempting to make a right turn onto a private driveway when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Peterbuilt tractor trailer.

The accident happened on Route 17. northbound, 1.5 miles south of Route 33 on General Puller Memorial Highway.

The driver of the Ford, Kenneth Wiggins, was airlifted to Riverside Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Keith Williams, driver of the tractor trailer, was charged with following too closely.

The accident is currently being investigated.