Man seriously injured after crash with tractor trailer in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A tractor trailer driver has been charged after crashing into a vehicle on Tuesday.

The accident happened around 8:16 a.m., on Route 17. northbound, 1.5 miles south of Route 33 on General Puller memorial Highway.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver of a 2000 Ford F-250, was attempting to make a right turn onto a private driveway when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Peterbuilt tractor trailer.

The driver of the Ford, Kenneth Wiggins, was airlifted to Riverside Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Keith Williams, driver of the tractor trailer, was charged with following too closely.

There are no further details at this time.