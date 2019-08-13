× Man fired shots into brother’s car after fight over food, police say

Atllanta, GA (WGCL ) — Police are looking for a man who was caught on video allegedly opening fire on a car as it drove past.

According to investigators, Jordan Hall shot at his brother Jalen after a verbal altercation.

Hall’s father and the whole family are upset by Sunday’s event, and that it nearly cost a life.

“Trying to get them to realize they’re brothers and we all family at the end of the day. I couldn’t believe it not to that extent where you want to shoot your brother,” said the father of the two boys who didn’t want to be identified.

The dispute happened because of food. The father said the elder brother, Jalen Hall, was telling Jordan he shouldn’t waste food. An argument arose and Jordan walked out of the house. Jalen drove off not long after and that’s when Jordan allegedly opened fire.

The screams of family members – who ran outside after the shots were fired – can be heard on the video. Luckily for the Hall family, none of the five shots hit Jalen.

Residents are now on edge after one of the stray bullets went through a neighbor’s window.

“I didn’t know it was an actual shooting till I came outside,” said a neighbor whose security camera caught the incident.

Jordan’s father asked to send a message to his son.

“It’d be so much safer for you to turn yourself in, I would feel safer, we still love you, I just need you to turn yourself in,” he said.

Police are still looking for Jordan Hall and consider him to be armed and dangerous.

They describe him as 6’1 with brown eyes and weighing roughly 160lbs. He was wearing a black t-shirt and shorts.