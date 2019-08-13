“I almost got killed”, says man who witnessed a hit and run in Portsmouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH - This is Chandler Bynum’s morning routine - walking his dog Lucky down Darmouth Street but today his life flashed before his eyes when the driver of this Chevy truck lost control and almost knocked him over.

“God saved me! I was so close,” said Bynum. The truck missed him but went straight into this light blue sedan. “I kind of yelled at him for trying to kill me,” he added.

But that wasn’t it “he backed up and pulled in front of the car that he hit,” said Bynum. The owner of the car was just a few feet away inside his house.

“I heard a bang but I didn’t think it was my car I thought it was the trash cause its trash day,” said 17-year-old Laquan.

When he got outside he noticed pieces of his tail light on the ground with his trunk popped open. He immediately started walking towards a woman. “He was like my husband hit the car and he wasn’t paying attention to the road. He had looked down on his phone and swerved,” said the teen.

And it with a blink of an eye she disappeared. The driver of the car was also nowhere to be found.

“Just why basically why didn’t you stay put with me I’m only 17,” he adds.

His father Kurt Brown rushed home from work disappointed. “I saved for that car since he was a baby. I saved $10 a check until we got enough money to buy it so it’s kind of hurtful to see the car up there like that,” said Brown. But is glad his son and neighbor are alive.

The Portsmouth Police traffic unit says they are looking for the owner of this car that has North Carolina plates. They say this is a hit and run.

Bynum says him and Lucky, got lucky.

“god people just drive safe," he said.