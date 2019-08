VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Attention, commuters!

The new flyover ramp from I-64 W to I-264 E will open to traffic Wednesday night.

According to Virginia Beach City Government, the new traffic pattern will “eliminate the jockeying” that happens between drivers leaving I-264 for Newtown Road and those merging onto I-264 from I-64 W.

Drivers should anticipate this during their Thursday morning commutes.

