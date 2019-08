Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fall is just around the corner and Yankee Candle Village in Williamsburg is ready! Jessica Marziliano joins us to discuss their recent launch of Build-A-Bear Workshop, their annual Halloween launch party and some of the exciting items that will be featured in this year's fall and Halloween collection.

