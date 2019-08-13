× First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of severe storms this evening

*TODAY IS A FIRST WARNING ACTION DAY*

We are tracking a stormy and unsettled rest of the week.

A cold front will continue to approach this evening. This will bring the chance for storms. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the are in a “Level 2” for severe weather. That means a scattered severe storm is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be strong damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Large hail and an isolated tornado not out of the question. Storms will linger a bit overnight. It will be warm and humid with lows in the low and mid 70s.

The stormy stretch of weather will continue into Wednesday as the cold front slowly crosses the region. This will give us the chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. It will be another hot day with highs in the low 90s and heat index values near 100°.

Showers and storms at times on Thursday as the front stalls across North Carolina. We will see several disturbances move along the front. This will bring us showers and possible storms throughout the day. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the mid 80s. Another unsettled day to end the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with scattered showers possible.

Right now, the weekend is looking dry and comfortable with highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

