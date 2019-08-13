× First Warning Forecast: Isolated severe storms possible on Wednesday

We are tracking a stormy and unsettled rest of the week.

Storms will linger a bit overnight. It will be warm and humid with lows in the low and mid 70s.

The stormy stretch of weather will continue into Wednesday as the cold front slowly crosses the region. This will give us the chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area until a ‘Level 1’ for severe storms. That means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. The Weather Prediction Center is also saying that we could see some excessive rainfall due to the slow moving system. Flooding is definitely a possibility. It will be another hot day with highs in the low 90s and heat index values near 100°.

Showers and storms at times on Thursday as the front stalls across North Carolina. We will see several disturbances move along the front. This will bring us showers and possible storms throughout the day. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the mid 80s. Another unsettled day to end the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with scattered showers possible.

Right now, the weekend is looking dry and comfortable with highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

