Bomb threat reported from USS Gunston Hall at Colonna’s Shipyard

NORFOLK, Va. – A bomb threat has been reported from USS Gunston Hall while it is being worked on at Colonna’s Shipyard.

The Navy PAO for Expeditionary Strike Group 2, Lt. Commander Amelia Umayam, says that the threat was called in around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday while the ship was at the shipyard.

Immediate measures were taken and security sweeps with extensive inspections are ongoing.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating. There are no further details at this time.

