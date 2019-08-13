Area college standouts honored at Norfolk Sports Club’s 74th annual Jamboree

NORFOLK, Va. – This year’s Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree shifts from its usual spot on the calendar, February or March, to mid-August. The reason? It’s sure to be a big hit. Because the keynote speaker made a career of big hits.

David Wright, the all-time hits leader in New York Mets history, will deliver the feature address. Wright grew up in Chesapeake and is an alumnus of Hickory High School.

Among the honorees at the 74th NSC Jamboree: Old Dominion University head men’s basketball head coach Jeff Jones and Norfolk State University head men’s basketball coach Robert Jones will receive the President’s Award, which acknowledges the efforts and results of their teams this past season.

Former ODU football defensive end Oshane Ximines will receive the Leigh Williams Memorial Award given to Virginia’s Outstanding Collegiate Athlete in 2018-19.

Stephen Ballard, the President/CEO of S.B. Ballard Construction Company and the namesake of ODU’s new football stadium, will receive the Tom Fergusson Memorial Award that represents the Metropolitan Person of the Year in Sports.

Virginia Wesleyan University softball player Hanna Hull will be honored with the General Douglas MacArthur Memorial Award recognizing the Most Outstanding College Athlete who formerly attended a Virginia high school. Past winners of this honor include Mia Hamm, Alonzo Mourning, David Robinson, Tremaine Edmunds, Tajh Boyd and Dre Bly. Hall has led the country in strikeouts each of the past two years and is one of just 24 Division III players to ever reach the 1,000 career strikeout mark.

Virginia head men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett will receive the award for Virginia’s outstanding college coach. Former UVA star Ralph Sampson is expected to accept the honor on Bennett’s behalf.

The Jamboree is the Norfolk Sports Club’s main fundraiser for their Scholarship Foundation, which during the club’s history has presented nearly $2-million in college scholarships to Hampton Roads high school athletes.

