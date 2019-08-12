Woman seriously injured after Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman was injured after a crash in the 800 block of City Center Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. Police say two vehicles were involved.

The female driver of a Honda CRV was taken to a local hospital with what appears to be serious injuries.

Authorities say the driver of the second vehicle, a Ford van, suffered only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The NNPD Crash Investigation Team is currently investigating the crash.

Traffic is currently blocked from Rock Landing Drive to Canon Boulevard.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

