Woman recovering after being shot in Norfolk

Posted 10:21 am, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40AM, August 12, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman is recovering after being shot on Sunday.

Around 12:15 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Mariner Street for a gunshot disturbance.

When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay, according to officials.

If you know anything about this incident, you can give a tip anonymously through the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Google Map for coordinates 36.847734 by -76.280961.

