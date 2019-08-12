Williamsburg nominated for ‘Best Small Town’ in the national Southern Living magazine awards

Posted 1:15 pm, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:20PM, August 12, 2019

A view down the main street in Colonial Williamsburg - Virginia. A historic area of the USA.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Williamsburg has been nominated for the title of ‘Best Small Town’ in the national magazine Southern Living ‘South’s Best 2020’ awards.

This year’s categories include Bars, BBQ Joints, Chefs, Cities, Food Cities, Food Towns, Hotels, Inns, Resorts, Restaurants and Small Towns. Southern Living will determine award winners by popular vote.

To cast your votes, click here! Those who vote have the chance to win a grand prize of $2,500. The competition ends at midnight on September 16.

There is no limit to the number of votes. Be sure to follow the red arrow all the way to the final survey page to submit your vote.

