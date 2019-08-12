Victim shoots suspect during burglary in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a burglary in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive left a suspect critically injured Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a burglary in process at 10 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It was reported that while in the process of committing the burglary, a victim in the home shot the suspect. Police say they knew each other.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News 3 for updates.