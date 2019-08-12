Victim identified in drowning near Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police have identified a victim who accidentally drowned on Friday.

Around 7:10 p.m., officials received a call for a drowning near the Lesner Bridge. It was learned that citizens near the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp noticed a body floating in the water.

They called 911 as they pulled the adult male victim to shore. The man was pronounced deceased by emergency personnel.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old ​Ferdinand Arroyo Mendoza of Virginia Beach. This has been deemed an accidental drowning.​

This case is still under investigation and there are no further details available at this time.