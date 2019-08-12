Three people arrested in connection with Norfolk shooting and carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOROFLK, Va.— Police say a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times during a violent Norfolk carjacking Thursday night.

Police arrested Heather Stane, Jacob Ward and Ronald Oraczewski in connection with the carjacking and shooting, which happened on Gabriel Drive around 10:15 p.m.

The three suspects face a long list of charges that include carjacking and using a firearm to commit a felony.

According to the police report, officers say the suspects stole the victim’s car, took his wallet out of his pants and shot him twice.

“He was really scared. He was clutching his arm because he got shot in his left shoulder; he was just really scared. He was like, 'Someone shot me,'" says neighbor Selena Lovo.

Lovo says she still can’t believe a man was shot in her neighborhood, which she says is normally peaceful and quiet.

“It was just kind of crazy because it was literally right outside of my house, so that was just this creepy feeling.”

Lovo heard a gunshot late Thursday night and then silence. She walked outside to see what happened and found a man in the street calling out for help.

“There was a woman applying pressure to his wound. She was asking him to lay down and he wouldn’t do it; he just leaned on my car.”

Lovo and other neighbors rushed out of their homes to call 911 and check on the victim. They say the man was conscious and still able to walk by the time paramedics arrived.

Lovo says she’s shaken up after the whole ordeal, but she’s also thankful that a life wasn’t lost.