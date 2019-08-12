Teen shot while inside Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a teen was shot while inside a home Saturday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., police responded to a gunshot disturbance in the 800 block of A Ave. When officers arrived, they located a 14-year-old boy inside a residence suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the boy was taken to CHKD for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The preliminary information is that the boy was inside when he was shot. The bullet came from the outside of the house, according to police.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.