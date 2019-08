Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - On Sunday, the Washington Redskins held their final practice of training camp 2019, and return to Loudoun County on Monday to continue preseason preparations from Redskins Park in Ashburn.

News 3, Hampton Roads' home of the Redskins, talks with 'Skins players and coaches about where they feel the team stands heading into the final three weeks of the preseason.