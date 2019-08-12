Senior Alert issued for missing Tennessee man believed to be in Suffolk area

HAMILTON Co., Tenn. – Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Monday night for a missing elderly man from Tennessee.

The Signal Mountain Police Department is looking for 79-year-old George M. Holton, Jr., who was last seen at 540 Creedmor Road in Raleigh, North Carolina, at 10:15 a.m. Monday.

Holton is described as a white man who weighs 145 pounds, is 5’10” tall, has brown eyes and brown hair.

There is no clothing description at this time.

Holton is believed to be driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Traverse with Tennessee license plate 5G68P9. He is believed to be traveling in Suffolk, Virginia.

State Police believe Holton is in danger. He is said to suffer from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Authorities say he may need medical attention.

Anyone who has seen Holton or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call the Hamilton County, Tennessee, Emergency Communication Center, Sergeant Bingham at 1-423-622-0022.

