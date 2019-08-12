Redskins cornerback Josh Norman collects more than just tackles and interceptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - On the field, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman collects tackles and interceptions, but off the field he has a collection of a different kind.

"I've always been into trinkets," Norman said. "I call them trinkets, my accessories. One day I went to school, I was in fifth grade and I remember this like yesterday. The teacher called my mother and she was like 'What's going on?' I mean, I had on all her rings, all her necklaces, even her earring. She's like, 'Well, your son, he's here, got all this jewelry on looking like Mr. T.'"

You can't pity Norman for the huge collection of jewelry he's acquired over the years.

'It's hefty," Norman said about his drawer full of trinkets. "It's a hefty drawer."

While his collection's vast, it lacks one of the rings that matters the most, a Super Bowl ring.

Although, Norman knows exactly how the defense needs to play if they want to obtain that piece of jewelry.

"We have to be greedy," Norman said. "You have to have some real selfish, greedy guys on this football team to be really where we need to be. If you see the ball, I don't care, somebody needs to go get it. If it's on the ground, if it's in the air, let's just be selfish.

"That's what we need. That hunger, that fire, that tenacity of each and every level of the defense on that field, doing what we need to do to be successful."