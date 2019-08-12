Police investigating after armed robbery at Suffolk Pizza Hut restaurant

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating a Commercial Armed Robbery that took place Saturday evening.

Officials were contacted around 11:30 p.m., in regards to the incident at the Pizza Hut in the 3500 block of Bridge Road.

An investigation determined that a black male armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded money.

The suspect was described as around 6’, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black boots, and a black face mask.

The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money. There were no injuries reported.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and there are no further details.

