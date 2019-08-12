× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The return of heat, humidity, and storms… Today will likely be the nicest day of the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies with just a few extra clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s this afternoon, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Heat and humidity ramp up tomorrow. Highs will climb into the low 90s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s with the increase in humidity. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the day with low rain chances. Scattered showers/storms will move in with a cold front Tuesday night. Strong to severe storms are possible. “Level 2” threat on the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, and near Williamsburg. “Level 1” threat for the rest of the Peninsula, Southside, and most of NE NC.

Showers and storms will continue through midweek as the cold front lingers near the coast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. It will still be hot and humid on Wednesday with highs in the 90s. Temperatures will drop to the mid 80s on Thursday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 12th

1941 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co, Petersburg

1977 Tornado: Caroline Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

