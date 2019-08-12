Man taken to hospital after being shot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 52-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Norfolk on Sunday.

Around 12:45 a.m., police responded to the 7600 block of Granby Street for a gunshot disturbance.

When police arrived, they found the 52-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay, according to officials.

If you know anything about this incident, you can give a tip anonymously through the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.