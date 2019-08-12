Kitty Hawk police searching for wanted man from Newport News

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – The Kitty Hawk Police Department is searching for a wanted man from Newport News.

Thomas Lester Ellis is wanted for Injury to Real Property, First Degree Trespassing and Defrauding an Innkeeper related to an incident that occurred in Kitty Hawk on August 5.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895, after hours at (252) 473-3444, or send a private message and someone will respond back to you. All information is confidential.

All information sent to the department is confidential.