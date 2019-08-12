Man wanted for felony larceny charge in Kitty Hawk

Posted 5:02 pm, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, August 12, 2019

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – The Kitty Hawk Police Department is searching for a wanted man.

Rocco John Kasmark of Kill Devil Hills is wanted for felony larceny from a merchant relating to an incident that occurred at the AT&T Store in Kitty Hawk on August 10.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895, after hours at (252) 473-3444, or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page.

All information sent to the department is confidential.

