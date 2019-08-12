How to protect yourself and your pets from rabies on Coast live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - With at least three cases or rabies reports across the region in the last two weeks, we thought to turn to a local expert on how to protect ourselves and our pets.

Lisa Engle is an epidemiologist with Chesapeake Health Department, and she has some good advice on how to prevent problems and the facts on what you should do.

If your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, check for injuries and contact the Chesapeake Animal Control at 757-382-8080 or the Chesapeake Health Department at 757-382-8672. Visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website here or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website here.