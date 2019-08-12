Homeowners displaced after James City Co. house fire

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – A house fire in the 100 block of George Wilson Court in Powhatan Secondary Monday afternoon has left the homeowners without a place to stay for the night.

Units from the James City County Fire Department responded to the scene just before 2 p.m., arriving to find fire visible from the roof of the two-story home. Neighbors called 911 to report the fire.

The fire was brought under control at 2:55 p.m. after causing significant damage to the home.

Fire officials say the homeowners were not at home at the time of the fire.

The James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department, the Williamsburg Fire Department and the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety provided assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

