Ford owners could get money back from class action settlement

Ford and Lincoln owners could get money from the MyFord Touch class action settlement.

The class action site claims plaintiffs sued Ford Motor Company alleging that certain Ford and Lincoln vehicles sold or leased before August 9, 2013 were equipped with defective MyFord Touch or MyLincoln Touch information and entertaining systems (“MFT”).

Plaintiffs said these MTF devices would not respond to voice commands, do not connect to the owner’s mobile device, provide inaccurate directions and/or misread the location of the vehicle and/or freeze up or crash altogether.

Plaintiffs allege that when the system freezes or crashes the driver cannot operate any of the features connected to MFT, including the navigation technology, the radio, the rearview camera, or the defroster. Plaintiffs further allege that Ford charged a premium price for MFT and seek to recover economic damages. Plaintiffs are not pursing claims for personal injuries.

The states that are included in this lawsuit include California, Massachusetts, New Jersey,North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Washington.

Compensation for those who successfully submit valid claim forms ranges in most cases from $45-$400.

The class action site said “Ford denies that it did anything wrong and denies that the MFT is defective. The Court has not decided whether Ford did anything wrong.”

Click here to file a claim.