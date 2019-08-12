Act 3 Podcast: More Little Mermaid, Disney + Hulu, and The Red Sea Diving Resort

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

Forrest Deal returns this week to fill in for a vacationing Chandler. Steven and Forrest are taking about the Netflix film The Red Sea Diving Resort. This is Chris Evans first post Avengers project and we’ll let you know if this is worth your time. We’ve also got news about even more renditions of The Little Mermaid, Disney + and Hulu are bundling their services and it seems pretty appealing. Plus, Forrest is fresh off the Hampton Roads 24 hour film festival and is sharing stories about his time on set!

Act One: News

-00:01:47 – TV Musical Version of “The Little Mermaid”

-00:07:20 – American Crime Story Season 3

-00:10:30 – Disney + Hulu Bundle

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-00:17:10 – Forrest: Hampton Roads 48 Hour Film Festival

-00:23:15 – Steven: “Documentary Now!”

Act Three: “The Red Sea Diving Resort” Discussion/Review

-00:27:40 – Non-spoilers

-00:35:10 – Spoilers

POST-CREDITS BONUS CONTENT

-00:43:45 – Forrest Discovers “The Wiz”