HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Earlier this year, a 3-month-old patient at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters became one of the first in the country to receive a new gene therapy drug to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

We talk with Pediatric neurologist Dr. Crystal Proud about the case and the treatment that is bringing new hope to children who until recently had none.

To learn more about the CHKD Spinal Muscular Atrophy Center visit chkd.org.