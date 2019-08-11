What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of September 3rd 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of September 3rd

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Magical Moxie” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

VEGAS MAGNET — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Wolfgang Moser, Johnny Magic, Pere Rafart and Giacomo Bertini. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#610). Original airdate 8/26/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Ultimate Mindreaders and One Big Green Bag” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

INTERACTIVE MAGIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Korn, Chipper Lowell, The Evasons, Joseph Gabriel and Greg Frewin (#607). Original airdate 7/26/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“A Kidd, The Wind, and Dan Sperry’s Eyeball of Thread” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

A BLANK DECK — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Tommy Wind, Billy Kidd, Jonathan Pendragon, Spidey, Steven Brundage, Joel Meyers, Dan Sperry and Shaun Jay (#608). Original airdate 8/2/2019.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“They’re Baaack!” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

FOOL ME ONCE — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Javi Benitez, Rebecca Herrera, Helen Coghlan and Danny Cole. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#602). Original airdate 6/24/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Keegan-Michael Key 6” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

LAUGH OUT LOUD — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Keegan-Michael Key, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#609). Original airdate 7/16/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jeff Davis 7” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

COMEDY ALL NIGHT LONG — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#608). Original airdate 8/6/2018.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

PANDORA

“Under the Red Sky” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, SV) (HDTV)

SPRING BREAK IN THE STARS – When Xander (Oliver Dench) enlists Jax (Priscilla Quintana) on a dangerous mission in which she must rekindle a relationship with an old flame, Xander, must confront his own feelings for Jax and question if all orders are meant to be obeyed. Tirsa Hackshaw directed the episode with teleplay by Marco Schnabel (#108.) Original airdate 9/3/2019.

MYSTERIES DECODED

“Roswell” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

THE SUMMER OF 1947 — This all-new special takes an extensive look into an active cold case investigation involving an unexplained crash in Roswell, New Mexico in the summer of 1947. Led by investigator Jennifer Marshall and Ufologist Ryan Sprague, the duo will attempt to uncover new evidence that could reveal one of the greatest government cover-ups of the 20th century. Executive producers are Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat. Original airdate 1/10/2019.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

BULLETPROOF

“Episode 5” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY – Tanner (Lyndsey Coulson) orders Pike (Ashley Walters) and his family into a safe house while Bishop (Noel Clarke) and the rest of the Unit track down Bakur (guest star Nasser Memarzia). Arjana (Lashana Lynch) finds something suspect in Carmel’s (Caroline Goodall) development. Things heat up between Bishop and Nell (Christina Chong). Directed by Ole Endresen, the episode was written by Nick Love and Mark Greig. The CW original airdate 9/4/2019.

HYPNOTIZE ME

“Holidays” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

‘TIS THE SEASON (TO GET HYPNOTIZED) — Contestants put their skills to the test and get in the holiday spirit as they are challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. From Halloween to Easter, the hypnotized group tries to navigate such challenges as “Basket Case” and “Haunted Hotel.” When Heather thinks she is a malfunctioning robot and Kanta an excited Christmas elf, chaos ensues and causes hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. You’ll never see a Holiday Wrap Battle like this! After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#104). Original airdate 9/4/2019.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

THE OUTPOST

“There Will Be a Reckoning” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

LAST HOPE FOR VICTORY – As the Outpost is besieged, its most wanted prisoner plans an escape. Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) unearth an enemy from Talon’s childhood. Milus (guest star Jarren Dalmeda) leaves the Outpost bitterly disappointed. Imogen Waterhouse, Jake Stormoen and Anand Desai-Barochai also star. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Dusan Lazarevic (#209). Original airdate 9/5/2019.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Only Child” – (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V)

INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE — When an elderly Haitian grandma is forced to move in with her estranged son, she begins to suspect something is very wrong with his perfect family. Sharon Hope, Pepper Binkley, Guy Lockard and Jaiden Smith star in the episode. Nikyatu directed the episode written by Leon Hendrix III (#107). Original airdate 9/5/2019.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Hide” – (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V)

INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE — A devoted nanny fights to protect the autistic child in her care during a horrifying home invasion. Greta Quispe, Zaria Degenhardt, Sarah Pribis, Dylan Fergus, Dean Scott Vazquez, Rachel Lizette Salvatierra, Danielle Guldin and Teresa Yenque star in the episode. Rania Attieh & Daniel Garcia directed the episode written by Leon Hendrix III, Sehaj Sethi and Stephanie Adams-Santos (#104). Original airdate 8/15/2019

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Ultimate Mindreaders and One Big Green Bag”— (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

THE BIG STAGE

“Rocking the Classics, Hip Hop, and Aerial Rope Spin” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

BREAKING NEW GROUND – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include The Future Kingz, PAVA, Mapy, Jason Garfield, Daniel Emmet, WOW – The Vegas Spectacular and Greg Frewin. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#107). Original airdate 7/26/2019.

HYPNOTIZE ME

“Holidays” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

