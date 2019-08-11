What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of August 25th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of August 25th

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Magic Meatballs” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

DOG MEAT MAGIC — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Anca & Lucca, Tom Stone, Jon & Owen – The Passing Zone and Horret Wu. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#609). Original airdate 8/19/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Putting Our Cards on the Table” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

CHALLENGING YOUR BRAIN — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jeki Yoo, Greg Gleason, Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Shoot Ogawa, Chipper Lowell, Jibrizy and Jonathan Pendragon (#605). Original airdate 6/28/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Floating Fire, Quick Hands And One Spidey” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MAGICIAN — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Tetro, Anna DeGuzman, Eric Jones, Joshua Jay, Tommy Wind, Spidey and Ed Alonzo (#606). Original airdate 7/19/2019.

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Magical Moxie” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

VEGAS MAGNET — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Wolfgang Moser, Johnny Magic, Pere Rafart and Giacomo Bertini. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#610). Original airdate 8/26/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Adrienne Houghton” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

KEEPING IT REAL WITH JOKES — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY ADRIENNE HOUGHTON (“THE REAL”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Charles Esten, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#714). Original airdate 8/26/2019.

I SHIP IT

“Superfans” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

AN UNLIKELY ADMIRER – Ella (Helen Highfield) continues her job as a writer’s PA on “Superstition,” and Sasha (Yasmine Al-Bustami) is given a big opportunity by being cast as a new character on the show. When fangirl and roommate of Ella, Winnie (guest star Jazz Raycole), asks Ella for the latest details on “Superstition,” Ella sends over a major spoiler for the show, not believing Winnie could betray the confidence. Riley Neldam also stars. Original airdate 8/26/2019.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

PANDORA

“Time Out of Mind” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, SV) (HDTV)

IDENTITY CRISIS – Jax (Priscilla Quintana) discovers a deadly secret from her past that she is desperate to understand with the help of Ralen (Ben Radcliffe) and Pilar (Banita Sendhu) while the CIS grows increasingly suspicious of Xander’s (Oliver Dench) divided loyalties. Mike Hurst directed the episode with teleplay by Mike Hurst and story by Mark A. Altman (#107.) Original airdate 8/27/2019.

MYSTERIES DECODED

“The Montauk Experiments” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

MIND CONTROL AND TIME TRAVEL — In the 1980s, stories began circulating that the U.S. government was conducting radical experiments on young children – including mind control tests and time travel. In the wake of new evidence, U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and conspiracy podcast host Sam Tripoli head to Montauk to investigate one of the most puzzling conspiracy theories of all time (#103). Original airdate 8/27/2019.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

BULLETPROOF

“Episode 4” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

STAY IN YOUR LANE – Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) stumble on to an organ-harvesting ring, ultimately leading to Pike’s daughter being taken by Bakur (guest star Nasser Memarzia), the ring leader, and leaving Pike looking for violent retribution for the attack on his family. Meanwhile, Arjana (Lashana Lynch) agrees to help Deputy Mayor Carmel (Caroline Goodall) with a development deal. Original airdate 8/28/2019.

HYPNOTIZE ME

“Romance” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

A ROMANCE TRANCE — Contestants put their skills to the test as they are challenged to complete simple tasks with a romantic twist all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. Love is definitely in the air with games like “Bonkers Bouquets” and “Build Me a Bear.” However, with contestants thinking they are professional athletes and Broadway stars, chaos arises, causing hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#107). Original airdate 8/28/2019.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

THE OUTPOST

“A Crown For The Queen” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

SHOULD HAVE STUCK TO THE PLAN – Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) pursue a cold-blooded killer in a bold rescue attempt. Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) tasks Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochai) with finding a cure for the plaguelings, as well as a delusional patient. Gwynn and Garret (Jake Stormoen) are reunited. The episode was written by Katy DiSauvino and directed by Milan Todorovic (#208). Original airdate 8/29/2019.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Tutorial” – (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V)

INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE — A beauty vlogger records a complex makeup tutorial as the camera catches someone slipping into her room when she’s not looking. Aleyse Shannon, Guillermo Arribas and Guillian Gioiello star in the episode. Tayarisha Poe directed the episode written by C.S. McMullen (#106). Original airdate 8/29/2019.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Legacy” – (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V)

INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE – The ghost of an abusive husband continues to torment his family even after his death. Wai Ching Ho, Kimm Wong, Benjamin Ye and Fang Du star in the episode. Vera Miao directed the episode written by Pornsak Pichetshote (#103). Original airdate 8/15/2019.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Amazing Twist on the Classics and Spray Paint Designer” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

BOTTLED UP SWITCHEROO — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, George Iglesias, Bill Cook, Tommy Wind, Jason Andrews, Jarrett & Raja, Joel Meyers (#611). Original airdate 8/30/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“The Music, The Beat, and One Crazy Plate Spinning Chef!” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

TAKE A SPIN – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Janice Martin, David & Dania – Quick Change Act, Cubcakes, Adam Bell, Blake Lewis, and WOW – The Vegas Spectacular. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#111). Original airdate 8/23/2019.

HYPNOTIZE ME

“Romance” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

