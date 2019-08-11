What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of August 11th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of August 11th

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“2nd Chance Foolers” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

HONOR SYSTEM — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Marcus Eddie, Kevin Li, Blake & Jana and Robert Ramirez. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#608). Original airdate 8/5/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Goth Magic, Deceptive Antics, and Water Submersion” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

SEASON SIX PREMIERE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Dan Sperry, Joshua Jay, Anna DeGuzman, Shoot Ogawa, Naathan Phan, Jeki Yoo and Greg Frewin (#601). Original airdate 6/7/2019.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Dancing Objects, Neon Magic, and Ed Alonzo” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

THE MAN OF A MILLION SURPRISES — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Eric Buss, Titou, Joseph Gabriel, Ed Alonzo, Eric Jones and Jarol Martin (#602). Original airdate 6/7/2019.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

BULLETPROOF

“Episode 1” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

HIT THE GROUND RUNNING – An informant is killed, leading Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) to uncover a luxury car theft ring. When two members of the team are taken hostage, Bishop accidentally shoots Jonesy (David Elliot), but when he arrives at the ER to check on his mate, Bishop is the one who walks away wounded. The CW airdate 8/7/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Greg Proops 1” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

THE LAUGHS KEEP ON COMING — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#602). Original airdate 7/2/2018.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Jonathan Mangum 4” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

CAN’T STOP THE COMEDY — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#611). Original airdate 7/9/2018.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

PANDORA

“Most Likely To Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

SINS OF THE FATHER – Thomas’s (Martin Bobb-Semple) telepathic father arrives on campus and tries to enlist his estranged son in a dangerous heist in which nothing is as simple as it appears. Brett Simmons directed the episode with teleplay by Darin Scott and story by Steve Kriozere (#105). Original airdate 8/13/2019.

SERIES PREMIERE

MYSTERIES DECODED

“Lizzie Borden” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE — When new evidence comes to light, former U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and paranormal medium Stephanie Bingham head to Massachusetts to investigate one of America’s most infamous cold cases — The Lizzie Borden murders (#101). Original airdate 8/13/2019.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

BULLETPROOF

“Episode 2” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

CRASH INTO YOU – Nell (Christina Chong) alerts Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) to a notorious wanted criminal, Michael Sharp (guest star David Allen), who is heading into London. The boys finally collar an innocent Sharp, only to see him executed in an ambush. Later, Pike discovers Bishop staying in a cheap hotel after his split with girlfriend Sophie (guest star Emma Rigby) and brings him home to stay with his family. The CW airdate 8/14/2019.

HYPNOTIZE ME

“Carnival” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES — Contestants put their skills to the test and gear up for some carnival fun as they are challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. On this episode, these contestants try to milk a cow as a disgusted Kim Kardashian and make some delicious carnival treats as a professional juggler, causing hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#106). Original airdate 8/14/2019.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

THE OUTPOST

“Because She’s Worth It” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SECRETS AND LIES – Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) leave on a quest to Talon’s childhood home. Meanwhile, Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) proves his worth to Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse). Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) experiments with plaguelings and Naya’s (guest star Amita Suman) Prime Order connections return to haunt her. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Orsi Nagypal (#206). Original airdate 8/15/2019.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Legacy” – (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V)

INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE – The ghost of an abusive husband continues to torment his family even after his death. Vera Miao directed the episode written by Pornsak Pichetshote (#103). Original airdate 8/15/2019.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Hide” – (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V)

INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE — A devoted nanny fights to protect the autistic child in her care during a horrifying home invasion. Rania Attieh & Daniel Garcia directed the episode written by Leon Hendrix III, Sehaj Sethi and Stephanie Adams-Santos (#104). Original airdate 8/15/2019.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Floating Fire, Quick Hands and One Spidey” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MAGICIAN — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Tetro, Anna DeGuzman, Eric Jones, Joshua Jay, Tommy Wind, Spidey and Ed Alonzo (#606). Original airdate 7/19/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Sharp Objects, Terry Fator and One Insane Balancing Act” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

BALANCING, LEAPING AND SINGING, OH MY! – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Charity & Andres, Lina Liu, Josh Horton, Mikalah Gordon, Cristin Sandu and Terry Fator & Winston, the Impersonating Turtle. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#106). Original airdate 7/19/2019.

HYPNOTIZE ME

“Carnival” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES — Contestants put their skills to the test and gear up for some carnival fun as they are challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. On this episode, these contestants try to milk a cow as a disgusted Kim Kardashian and make some delicious carnival treats as a professional juggler, causing hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#106). Original airdate 8/14/2019.